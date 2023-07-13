As Manchester United got their pre-season off to a winning start against Leeds United and new signing Mason Mount played his first minutes for the club, we asked you for your views on the midfielders performance.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Matthew: Mount looked really sharp. He played some really good football and he'll bring out the best of players around him when the team goes out to the US.

Michael: Mason Mount's first-half showing offered us a glimpse of exactly what this Manchester United midfield has been lacking. Fantastic energy, always wanting the ball, which is so refreshing as too many times last season our midfield just seemed to go through the motions.

Nick: Really happy with the signing of Mount. Big upgrade on Eriksen who will be more effective from the bench. Also looking forward to potential signings of Onana and Hojlund. Takeover needs to happen soon! Fans are really frustrated with the whole saga!

M Voisey: The young kids looked good against a much stronger Leeds United side in the second half. Mount looked hungry like he wanted the ball while he was on the pitch first half. But I don't know whether he was just putting in a good performance because it was his first appearance for the Red Devils. Hopefully it continues.

Matthew C: Tenacity, vision, passing range, good decision-making... Granted this was only our first pre-season friendly, but I hope Mount carries that on because it's exactly what we need in midfield.