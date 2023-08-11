No-one thought Liverpool would finish lower than second last season, but they came fifth. This season, 21/26 pundits are backing them to make the top four, but only one thinks they will be higher than third.

Danny Murphy: I'd certainly expect Liverpool to do more business before the transfer window shuts but the reason I think they'll be better and back in the top four this time is because they have got brilliant options in the forward positions. Having Luis Diaz fit again is like having a new player. Defensively, they do need to become more solid but I am expecting them to come out of the blocks fast.

Shay Given: Liverpool are going to make a serious comeback this season. They have freshened it up in midfield of course, but I just think they will be stronger everywhere and hungry to get back to competing at the top of the table.

Chris Sutton: Scoring goals won't be a problem but their defence was their weakness last season. The key to them changing that is Virgil van Dijk and whether he can get his best form back. I am not sure he has ever fully recovered from his serious knee injury in October 2020.

Leon Osman: They have lost a lot of leadership over the summer and they still haven't got enough energy in midfield.

Martin Keown: For Liverpool it's about how the other players stand up to the loss to that dressing room of James Milner and Henderson. I don't think you can underestimate the impact there.

