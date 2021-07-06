Harry Maguire says England are now in a "better place" than they were when they lost to Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago.

The Manchester United defender scored in England's quarter-final win over Ukraine - and believes "the motivation is there" to reach the final when they face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

"Losing the semi-final at the World Cup hurt a lot," he said.

"The experience of that, we've learned from it. We've had a lot of big games in that period to improve and a lot of time spent together on the training pitch, friendlies and qualifiers.

"Every game we play we feel we improve."

