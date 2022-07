Nuno Tavares will undergo a medical with Marseille on Friday after the French side agreed a loan deal for Arsenal's left-back. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta left goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defender Pablo Mari and right-back Hector Bellerin, out of his side's pre-season defeat by Brentford, with the trio expected to leave this summer. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column