Season review: 'It's ironic we need to be better at finishing'
Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external
Rating: 9 out of 10. Back-to-back Premier League champions!
Best performance: Chelsea away.
Player of the season: Kevin de Bruyne wins it, although a number get mentioned in despatches, including Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.
Player whose time is up: With the arrival of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, one of Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling.
Opposition player you'd love at your team: Son Heung-min of Tottenham or Chelsea’s Reece James.
Happy with your manager? Next question! Let’s get his next contract extension signed please.
One learning to take into next season: Finishing. It’s ironic that the top-scoring team needs to be more clinical at finishing.