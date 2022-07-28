BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith

New Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is "absolutely buzzing" Scottish football is taking Australian players seriously.

Birighitti, 31, has arrived at Tannadice on a two-year deal after moving to Scotland from A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

He will be joined at United by fellow Australia international, left-back Aziz Behich, who joins from Turkish side Giresunspor.

“I am absolutely buzzing that the Scottish league are taking Australians seriously, in previous years I have felt like not many Australians were getting that opportunity to showcase what they can do abroad and it is just fantastic to see so many Australians here doing so well," said the keeper.

“Back home in Australia you are competing against so many sports, you are competing against rugby, AFL. Obviously with the success Ange (Postecoglou) has had at Celtic, we are actually getting two or three-page write-ups in the newspapers.

"So, it is getting a lot more viewing and a lot more exposure, which is good to see. For me, football is the number one sport in the world and I am just buzzing it is getting a real look at back home in Australia.”