Frank Lampard says he has not contemplated the merits of a deal that would see a Chelsea player move to Goodison Park as part of an exchange for Anthony Gordon.

Gordon has been the subject of bids from Chelsea this week, prompting some observers to question if the Toffees might look at a cash-plus-player option.

Asked about such a deal by BBC Sport, Lampard said: “Anthony is our player. We are not looking at it in a situation of 'where can we go with this deal?'

“We have to look at it as Gordon is a great player for us. We have developed a player, which is a big deal. We know his value. He is a big player for me. I don’t want to think about 'what about that player?'

"You can't ask me to assure anything, it'll be naive of me to assure anything.

"I can't assure I'll be here by the end of the window."

Fans have urged Lampard to sign a striker and the Everton boss said: “It’s definitely an area of the pitch we want to strengthen. We have to make sure it’s the right player to improve the squad.

“I know everyone’s eyes are on that position. I have been pretty honest we are looking there. The idea it is desperation is not there.”

Another player linked with a move away from the club is Dele Alli and Lampard said there is interest in the midfielder that both the club and player will consider.

Asked about Alli’s contribution at Everton and on his decline in form in recent years, Lampard said: “The moment Dele’s name comes in the media, people queue up and have an opinion and can be quite negative on it.

"I don’t think that’s fair for a young man whose talent took him on to the world stage of football. He was one of the world talents at a young age. We should just respect the fact he needs to keep working and it’s his career.”