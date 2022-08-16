Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

It's funny how 10 minutes can completely alter the landscape in football.

Seventy one minutes into the game at St Mary's on Saturday and Leeds were two up, third on the live table and singing in the sunshine.

That mood was eclipsed with two concessions in quick succession. The goals conceded exploited both Leeds' tactical system, by targeting the full-backs and switching the ball quickly, as well as their lack of squad depth.

Rasmus Kristensen was the Whites' one specialist full-back on the pitch. Inexperienced in the Premier League, he should have done better for all three goals conceded this season. And while he may grow into the role, Pascal Struijk is not a full-back.

There is a general feeling that Leeds will do better this campaign, but how congested the bottom will be is unknown. If Fulham and Nottingham Forest can extend their form, the gap between the relegation zone and mid-table will likely be extremely tight.

The Peacocks will face much stronger opponents than Wolves and Southampton this season and with Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, and Junior Firpo out, the mooted remaining incomings of a striker and left-back would seem prudent.