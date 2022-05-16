Leeds show heart and guts but composure needed

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Leeds' players did their lap of appreciation, as is custom after a final home game of a campaign.

Their fans deserved applause for sticking with their team on a day when their Premier League status looked to be ebbing away. The home support was loud and constant. There can be no doubt it makes a difference.

Leeds' players also deserved their applause as they clearly responded to such vociferous backing.

There may be a lack of quality and there may be panic in the play but there is heart.

Here they ran 110km as a team, a full 5km more than Brighton. They produced 156 sprints - 20 more than Brighton - and found over 3,000 intensive runs - over 500 more than Brighton.

For Sunday's trip to Brentford they must replicate such endeavour but find a sense of calm with the ball.

Leeds' passing accuracy of 69.8% was one of the lowest in Sunday's fixtures. Only Everton - who played much of their game with 10 men - and West Ham - who faced league leaders Manchester City - put up a worse number.

There is ample heart and guts on show. A little more composure could make all the difference.

What a week to come.