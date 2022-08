St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson spoke to BBC Scotland following his side's 2-1 win away to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

"First half, we played really well, we looked to get out and play, and we scored a really good goal," he said.

"Second half, we started sloppily, and the game ebbed and flowed. I'm delighted Stevie May has come on and got us the three points."