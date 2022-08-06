Mackay content despite lack of points

Ross County manager Malky Mackay reckons that his side have plenty to look forward to, despite taking zero points from their opening two outings.

He told BBC Scotland: "I was really pleased with the game plan and that the players stuck to it.

"I don't really think Celtic broke us down too many times and I've said to them this is a brand new group testing themselves against a side in the Champions League.

"We adapted to what Celtic threw at us, I thought we did okay.

"With 15-20 minutes to go we got a lot of the ball on the break, on the transition, we were a bit wasteful with it and then its five or six minutes to go and they get their second goal

"There's a lot to be looking at positively for us in the coming weeks."