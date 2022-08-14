Killie lost 'avoidable' goals - McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "We talked about the importance of the start of the game. I do think that first goal is self-inflicted. It felt like a gimme, and it lifts them. You don't need to give them any encouragement to play their football.

"Celtic controlled the game as we expected but when the ball arrived in our box, it was nothing to do with their level of player. It was the type of goal we shouldn't be losing and three or four of the goals are avoidable.

"We're not ready to take on Celtic yet but we are better than what we showed today, certainly with our defending.

"We've got to make sure there's no hangover from this, but we need to improve quickly in terms of showing more resolve, more resilience, more willingness to keep the ball out of our net. Particularly from set plays, it's not good enough."