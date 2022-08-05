Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Brighton
- Published
A new season - and a new Premier League predictions expert.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton is taking on the challenge from Mark Lawrenson for the 2022-23 campaign and will try to pick the correct scores for every top-flight game against a variety of guests - and this season you can get involved too.
Joining Sutton this week is football commentator and BBC Fantasy 606 co-host Alistair Bruce-Ball.
Sutton's prediction: 1-1
I just don't know what to expect from Manchester United.
The whole Cristiano Ronaldo situation, and whether he will stay or go, is really disruptive and new United manager Erik ten Hag could really do without it.
Playing United at Old Trafford on the opening day used to be a daunting prospect, but not any more.
Brighton stuffed them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium, so they won't be afraid of them. I love watching the Seagulls under Graham Potter and I think they will get something here.
ABB's prediction: 0-1
My 'surprise' prediction for the weekend - an awkward opening fixture for United and I sense an early stumble in the offing.
Find out how Sutton and Bruce-Ball think the rest of the weekend's action will go and vote on the result you expect here