Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
- Published
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external
Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external
Forward Antony is no longer an option for the club, suggesting he is happy at Ajax, despite being linked with throughout the transfer window. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch, subscription required), external
The Red Devils are willing to pay £67m for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and double his wages to £360,000 a week, after talks with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot broke down. (Relevo - in Spanish), external
But a deal for Casemiro is now said to be looking unlikely, with the player said to not be interested in a move and Chelsea also expressing interest. (Talksport), external
The club are also considering signing right-back Thomas Meunier from Borussia Dortmund, if they sell full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace for £10m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
They are also lining up a bid for Borussia Monchengladbach's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, to challenge number one David de Gea. (Blick, via Sun), external
Sporting Lisbon have expressed interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo. (90min), external