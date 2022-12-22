Manchester United will look to sign a new centre-forward, but they need to opt for someone who can bring the best out of Marcus Rashford, according to former Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham.

Rashford continued his fine form with a goal against Burnley in the Carabao Cup and Higginbotham - who came through the academy at Old Trafford - told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Rashford is thriving in a variety of roles.

"What's his best position? He played off the right, off the left and through the middle and he played well in all of them," said Higginbotham. "It looks like he has a real understanding of what he is capable of.

"His best games for England were when Harry Kane dropped into a number 10 position and Rashford found himself the highest on the pitch.

"I know United will try to sign a striker - but it has to be someone who can bring out the best in the players around him."

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman agreed, saying he thinks Erik ten Hag would love a new striker in January.

"Given the right circumstances, I am sure he will bring one in," Osman said. "They are also in a position where they can probably get without doing so. It just has to be right as a club."

