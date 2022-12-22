Steve Cooper admitted there were parts of Nottingham Forest’s performance he "didn’t like", despite a 4-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers that sent them cruising into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

A double from Brennan Johnson and goals by Jesse Lingard and Taiwo Ayoniyi saw off their high-flying Championship hosts, but Cooper said afterwards he wanted his side "to be more ruthless".

"We should have been out of sight after 15 or 20 minutes," he said. "After we got the first goal, I wanted the team to step on and take the game away from Blackburn.

"I thought we could have been a bit more ruthless and aggressive with our play. I never felt like we did not control the game, but I did not like our decision-making after the goal."

Wales forward Brennan Johnson was a constant menace on the right, winning and scoring the penalty for Forest’s opener, and Cooper reserved special praise for the 21-year-old.

"I thought he was a right threat today and it was only a matter of time before he created and scored again," said Cooper. "He took the penalty really well and looked clinical.

"Overall, it’s job well done and there are loads of positives, but some bits that I didn’t quite like as well."