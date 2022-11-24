Macedonia forward Bojan Miovski has told Aberdeen he will not be going anywhere in January despite being linked with moves after scoring 11 goals in the Premiership. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised the mindset of the players in his squad who are battling to get a first-team start. (Press and Journal), external

Former Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is back in football after being appointed the new boss of Memphis 901 FC. (The Scotsman), external

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch agreed a deal with League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers at 5.45pm on Tuesday - and started an EFL Trophy tie 75 minutes later. (Scottish Sun), external