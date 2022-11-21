Put your money on Sterling for England

R﻿aheem Sterling has a first World Cup goal.

T﻿he Chelsea forward finished in style to give England a commanding lead before the break against Iran, as Gareth Southgate's side eased to a 6-2 opening win.

H﻿ave Chelsea struggled to get the most out of Sterling? Or should he be doing more? Tell us here.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.