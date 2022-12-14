Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

In the summer Robbie Neilson took the decision to go for quality over quantity in his Hearts squad. The addition of Kye Rowles was a stroke of genius, and the 24-year-old's performances at the World Cup are an indication of just how good a player he is.

Lawrence Shankland was another notable addition to the squad and his return of 12 goals in 24 appearances shows why Neilson was so keen to bring the Scotland striker back to his homeland.

However, the big issue this season for Hearts has been the number of injuries sustained to key players.

This was clear to see during the European run when the squad found it difficult to cope with games every Sunday and Thursday.

The loss of key defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley for lengthy spells meant that there was regularly a make-shift back line in front of the ever reliable Craig Gordon.

When you add in injuries to experienced players like Michael Smith and Peter Haring it was little wonder there was an inconsistency in performances and results. But with many of these players now returning there can be few excuses for the team to push on once again to try to secure third place in the table.

Kilmarnock travel to Tynecastle for the resumption of the Premiership and already have a win there this season, knocking their hosts out of the League Cup back in August.

Hearts will be looking for much better this time before they head to Tannadice and McDiarmid Park to round off 2022.