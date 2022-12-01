Messi awaits as Behich set to make United history

The show goes on. Aziz Behich's World Cup fairytale with Australia continues unabated and the full-back is set for a slice of Dundee United history.

B﻿ehich played every minute of the three group games as the Socceroos bounced back from defeat to France by edging out Tunisia and Denmark to win back-to-back World Cup matches for the first time.

L﻿ionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates await on Saturday in the last 16 - where Behich is poised to become the first United player to feature in the World Cup knockout rounds.

T﻿he 31-year-old impressed again in the epic win over the Danes, despite walking a tightrope. He was booked after three minutes and 12 seconds - Australia's fastest-ever card in a World Cup match, and the earliest one shown at the 2022 tournament so far.

A﻿longside Behich in defence, Aberdeen-born and former Dundee United kid Harry Souttar cemented his Socceroos hero status with another standout show.

B﻿ring on Messi...