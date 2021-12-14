Matt Rowson, BhAPPY blog, external

Football’s rubbish.

You leave work early, coerce your daughter out of school uniform and into layers (“You won’t be warm enough”… “I’m fiiine”… “You’ll need a coat"... “Daaaad!”) and then rattle down the M1, round the lunacy that is the North Circular on a Friday evening.

When you get to the ground you wander around trying to find the secret passageways between the tower blocks to Brentford’s new home. Once admitted you navigate the pre-match high spirits, spend a lot of money on a cup of hot water that’s had chocolate fleetingly waved at it. And yes, from up in the gods the fervour under the low roof picks you up and carries you off.

The game is largely terrible but it’s terrible in a wholehearted, combative way – entertainingly terrible, never dull. And when Emmanuel Dennis jumps in the air and hangs around for the ball to arrive and then thumps a header home, yes, yes. That’s acceptable. That’s a good feeling.

But then you make weird substitutions and cede control. And Brentford equalise with seven minutes to go. And you give away a penalty in the ninety. Fifth. Minute.

And it’s always going in and suddenly your hands are in your pockets and it’s a looooong way home and there are shouty men getting shouty nearby in their frustration.

Football’s brilliant. Bring on the Burnley.