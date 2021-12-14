'Aubameyang may want to leave - and Arteta won't stand in the way'

George Cummins, BBC Sport

This is very a big call from Arteta. He has always talked of "non-negotiables" and he must feel Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has crossed the line turning up late twice in a year.

Last Thursday, Arteta said there was no desire to sell Aubameyang in January: "We have never discussed something like this. When players are having difficult periods what we have to give is support."

Since then, Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy and dropped from two Premier League matches. Having lost the captaincy and his place in the starting XI, there's every chance Aubameyang might want to leave, and Arteta will not stand in his way next month.

As for replacements, Alexandre Lacazette will probably be captain against West Ham. Granit Xhaka is a leader at the club but I'm not sure that would go down well with the Arsenal fans after he was also stripped of the captaincy.

Kieran Tierney and Gabriel would be the fans' favourites.