Gerrard on injuries, 'worst Christmas' & January transfers
- Published
Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before the visit to Brentford on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Aston Villa boss:
Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba are still unavailable, Tyrone Mings is suspended, while Ashley Young has an outside chance of being selected. "He has a fracture in his toe, it’s probably too soon but he is pushing to try to be available," Gerrard says.
Gerrard himself returns to work after testing positive for Covid and finishing isolation: "I’ve had the worst Christmas ever!"
The club have "identified certain individuals" but will only make signings in the January transfer window "if we feel they are the right signings to improve us - we won’t make them just to add volume."
He confirmed forward Keinan Davis is set to leave the club on loan shortly, with Nottingham Forest reported to be his destination.
Players should be feeling "a little bit more fresh" after their match at Leeds on Tuesday was postponed, and having only played once since 14 December.
Gerrard says he does not have a problem with fixture congestion, having faced it as Rangers manager and as a player at Liverpool: "My only issue with the Christmas programme is asking players to play on the 26th and 28th (December) – that shouldn’t happen."
He wants Villa to be playing Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday: "We want more games. It means you’re doing well in the cup competitions and you’re probably part of a team that’s competing in Europe, so bring that on."