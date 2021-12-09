Michail Antonio has challenged Callum Wilson to see who gets the most goals this season.

Speaking on their new Footballer's Football podcast, Hammers forward Antonio reckons he'll have the edge - but unsurprisingly Wilson disagrees.

"Put some respect there, you know I'll finish top," says the Magpies man.

Both strikers have six goals so far this season and Wilson is not keen on adding assists to the wager.

"This is about goals and we're strikers - you can't just run into people, kick the ball sideways and get an assist," he says.

"That's literally my game," laughs Antonio.

The winner won't be too out of pocket - there's only a coffee on the line.

