Chelsea take on Everton on Thursday but last time they met the two sides were both fighting for the Champions League spots.

Carlo Ancelotti returned to Stamford Bridge hoping to leapfrog his former club into the top four.

Instead, it was Thomas Tuchel's side that stole a march and moved four points clear of the chasing pack.

German forward Kai Havertz "stepped up" for his team according to Tuchel, forcing the opener when his shot flew in off unfortunate Toffees defender Ben Godfrey.

Havertz then won the penalty that Jorginho dispatched in typically cool fashion in the second half and had a goal disallowed while Everton keeper Jordan Pickford made a number of important saves to keep the score down.

Toothless Everton only had one shot on target and were brought back down to earth after a win at West Brom earlier in the week had Ancelotti "dreaming" of taking them into Europe's elite competition.