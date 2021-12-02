'Chelsea fans will love watching Mount'

Mason Mount was the star of the show in Chelsea's win over Watford, says Millwall winger Jed Wallace.

Mount is Chelsea's top scorer in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel and is the first player to reach double figures under the German.

"It’s reflective of this Tuchel machine now," Wallace told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"Chelsea just turn up, they make six changes, they don’t play particularly well but again they come away with three points and that’s all that matters.

"The person that made a huge contribution to the game was Mason Mount. He’s a home-grown lad, Chelsea fans will love watching him and he gives his all every week.

"To come back into the team as a manager you’ll be looking for a player to make it very difficult to be left out again and he really won the game for Chelsea with a great goal and assist."

