Watford forward Ismaila Sarr has been named in the squad for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations campaign, despite currently being sidelined with a knee injury.

Sarr was already ruled out until the new year having not featured for the Hornets since the 4-1 win over Manchester United in November, but will join up with his national team from 27 December.

The date effectively means he will not play again for Watford before travelling for the four-week tournament that begins on 9 January.

Fellow Premier League players Eduoard Mendy, Sadio Mane, Cheikhou Kouyate and Nampalys Mendy have also been called up by manager Aliou Cisse.

The 2019 runners-up are in Group B alongside Guinea, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

