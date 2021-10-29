Rodgers on Vardy returning, Tielemans & Arsenal

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before his side take on Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

Jamie Vardy is fit to face the Gunners - against who he has scored 11 goals in 13 games. Rodgers says Vardy has an "elite mindset" but also has the right attitude to working and playing: "There's not many better players";

Rodgers was also full of praise for midfielder Youri Tielemans who he described as "one of the best professional players I've ever worked with". He added that the 24-year-old is a "joy to work with";

On Arsenal he said it will be a "tough match" with risks on the counter attack. "Their front four can give you big problems. Their young guys have come through the system and they know what it takes to play for Arsenal".

