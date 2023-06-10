Manchester City's goalscorer Rodri to BT Sport: "Emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here [pointing to the fans] waited I don't know how many years. They deserve, we deserve.

"The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone.

"It wasn't easy. What a team we faced, the way they defend and counter-attack.

"We gave everything. I wasn't good in the first half.

"Finals are like this. You can't expect to play well as always. Emotions and nerves are there.

"We competed like animals.

"We want more. More ambition. It's a dream. This moment will never happen again. We hope next year, but we deserve to celebrate.

"All of these players who made the club big... this one is for them."