Newcastle United are interested in Chelsea's 23-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Lyon have made an offer worth 25m euros (£21.5m) for 24-year-old Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. AC Milan have also submitted a 14m euro (£12m) bid for the USA international. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta will join Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal this week, with the Blues prepared to let the 33-year-old leave on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column