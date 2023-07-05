John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: "Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.

"We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.

"His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

"Mason himself is a world-class player, but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness.

"We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond."