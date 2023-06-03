Man City 2-1 Man United: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport Chief Football Writer at Wembley

Two down one to go for Manchester City.

The domestic double of the Premier League and FA Cup was completed with a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Wembley before the potential crowning glory of the Champions League Final against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

The big question is do Inter have enough to stop Manchester City’s finally claiming European club football’s biggest honour and emulating Manchester United’s Treble of 1999?

City manager Pep Guardiola will not allow Inter to be under-estimated or complacency to creep in as they stand only 90 minutes and one win from the greatest season in their history.

Guardiola has such riches at his disposal.

If Erling Haaland is kept relatively quiet, as he was here by Manchester United, then there are always threats elsewhere.

In this game it was Ilkay Gundogan, once again the man for the big occasion as he scored both goals, including the quickest in FA Cup Final history after only 12 seconds.

Manchester City will make one last push for glory in Istanbul next Saturday. Few will bet against them finally claiming their Holy Grail.