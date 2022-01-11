'Burnley fans must be really worried over Wood rumours'

Chris Wood would be a decent signing for Newcastle in their relegation fight, says former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green.

Burnley have reportedly been approached by the Magpies over the availability of their New Zealand striker, who is under contract at Turf Moor until 2023.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Green said: "He is something they haven’t really got at Newcastle.

"He’s something different and he knows what it’s about. He hasn’t scored a million goals this season but I think, just at this moment in time, you need to get the bodies in, get the experienced heads in and people that will drag people through it.

"It feels like if Burnley do sell then it’s a bit of a white flag being waved and they are saying: 'We’re taking one here and, realistically, we’re cutting our losses and cashing in while we can.' It does leave a sour taste and Burnley fans must be really worried."

However, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton can't see the Clarets selling to their relegation rivals.

He said: "Chris Wood would be a great signing wouldn’t he? If you're Burnley, why on earth are you going to sell Chris Wood unless it’s for £150m, because you want to stay in the Premier League yourselves.

"I don’t really get that one unless Sean Dyche is going to bring in an absolute superstar. That’s just not going to happen. I would be absolutely shocked."

