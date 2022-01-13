Fans 'delighted' at Wood arrival

Norman Riley, True Faith podcast, external

Chris Wood is absolutely the type of signing that Newcastle United need right now.

The Kiwi has bags of Premier League experience, has a goal rate of one in three for a side that creates fewer chances than most, leads the line and brings others into play with intelligent hold up play and graft.

Newcastle fans are delighted with his arrival and alongside Kieran Trippier, another player with vast Premier League experience, has given us a vital injection of enthusiasm ahead of the huge game against Watford this Saturday. St James' will be rocking and despite what fans of other clubs might say and think, along with media commentators... ahem... Gary Lineker... fans feel Wood will have a very positive impact.

He'll contribute goals and assists for us, and his departure seriously weakens a fellow relegation rival.