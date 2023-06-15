Transfer news: Chelsea prepared to match bids for Caicedo

Chelsea are prepared to match any bid Arsenal make for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, while Bayern Munich are also eyeing up a potential move for the Ecuador midfielder. (Football Insider)

Juventus want at least 80m euros (£68m) for Dusan Vlahovic, but Chelsea have told the Italians they can pick between five players in a swap deal for the Serbia striker, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia)

Those players include Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Senegal defender also wanted by Inter Milan. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

