Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea could all enter the battle for West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice. The Hammers have already turned down an initial £90m bid from Arsenal for the 24-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

United and Chelsea are also competing for the signing of Inter Milan's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, although the Old Trafford club have also shortlisted Porto's Portugal international Diogo Costa, 23. (Guardian), external

Atalanta will demand a figure "well in advance" of their club transfer record of £45m for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Manchester United and Chelsea interested in the 20-year-old. (Mail), external

