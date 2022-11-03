Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture.

Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and Real Sociedad this season – they last lost three in a row against Spanish clubs between December 2018 and August 2020 (four games).

Real Sociedad have won their last two home matches in the Europa League, as many wins as in their previous 10 such games in the competition (D4 L4). They last won three consecutive home matches in a single season in major European competition in 1998-99 in the Uefa Cup.