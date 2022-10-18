Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace did OK in their draw with Leicester but I don't think Patrick Vieira's side have hit the heights that he was probably expecting from them this season.

Some of the Eagles' performances have been quite bitty, which means they don't do enough to win games.

As for Wolves, well I say the same thing every week about their lack of goals.

They got the win at the weekend, by holding Nottingham Forest off, but their caretaker boss Steve Davis got a big break when Brennan Johnson's penalty was saved.

Mars' prediction: 2-0

It is important for Crystal Palace that Joachim Andersen is fit, because he is one of my favourite players - he is incredible. I have seen him play three games, maybe they were his best three, but he was the most precise, incredible, defender.

If he plays, Palace win.

