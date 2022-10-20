Hearts will go 'all guns blazing' to stun Celtic

Hearts will go “all guns blazing” to try to halt a poor run of form with victory over champions Celtic, says manager Robbie Neilson.

Celtic have rattled 10 goals in two matches while injury-hit Hearts have conceded 16 during a five-game winless stretch that includes four defeats.

"If you asked me for a game to play in after a difficult result last week, then this is the one you would want," said Neilson.

"You want to play at home, you want to play against one of the big teams in the league, so we can go all guns blazing and try to win the game.

"This is the first week we have had for a long time where we haven't had a midweek game. So it has allowed us to train properly and prepare properly and get a few players back."