'Assured' Potter leads Chelsea to statement win
Graham Potter seems to be "relishing the opportunity" at Chelsea after a resounding win over Italian champions AC Milan in the Champions League.
That's the view of former West Ham centre-back Matthew Upson who is very impressed with the Chelsea boss's demeanour on the touchline.
"He doesn't look fazed by anything," Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I like that about him and genuinely think he's relishing the opportunity.
"Versatility is key to his team winning and dominating games and he has got unbelievable options. It plays to his strengths."
Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic agreed, saying Potter fully deserves his shot at a big club.
"He's very assured in what he does," said Begovic. "He has a lot of confidence in the work he's translating to his players and his team. That's what has given him success.
"This was a really big step in the right direction."