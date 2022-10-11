T﻿ransfer news: Foxes keen on Van de Beek

Gossip

Leicester City are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25. (Ekrem Konur)

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is no longer interested in a move to Leeds despite agreeing personal terms over the summer. Manchester United are among the clubs to show interest in the 23-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror)

Brentford are set to hand striker Ivan Toney, 26, a new contract to fight off interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester United. (Mirror)

W﻿ant more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column