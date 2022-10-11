Leicester City are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25. (Ekrem Konur), external

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is no longer interested in a move to Leeds despite agreeing personal terms over the summer. Manchester United are among the clubs to show interest in the 23-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror), external

Brentford are set to hand striker Ivan Toney, 26, a new contract to fight off interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester United. (Mirror), external

