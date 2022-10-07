Manager J﻿urgen Klopp says Liverpool are still trying to rediscover their best form, but added that "consistency" is the key to doing that.

A﻿fter a mixed start to the season, the Reds are now unbeaten in three games, but Klopp said there is still plenty of work to do.

"We are still a work in progress to find a way back. So you cannot say we're back," said the German.

"We need consistency. For consistency, we need to defend the rubbish out of everybody. We have to. I’m not interested in this short-term diagnosis. We have to be good until we are outstanding.

"I know Arsenal, Rangers away and then Manchester City - what can I say? Yes, we are through the tunnel and I can see the light. I am very positive, I am very optimistic. These players are outstanding still, but we have to perform.

"For us, it's more important we become unpredictable again so we need different systems for that. We have to choose which one is the best for us against the next opponent. We have to be more unpredictable."