Money spent 'lazy narrative' as reason for Magpies upturn

Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Another weekend and another Newcastle demolition.

A thrashing is becoming the norm this season as we hit another four goals. In October alone, we put four past Fulham, five past Brentford and four past Aston Villa. Free-flowing, scoring and entertaining, while maintaining the best defensive record in the Premier League.

It's been a pretty perfect month for the Toon Army as we see our side sitting in the top four for at least another week.

Pessimists and critics are quick to point the finger at the money spent as reason for the fast-tracked, upturn in success. However, this is such a lazy and derogatory narrative.

In the summer transfer window they spent half as much as Chelsea, the same as Wolverhampton Wanderers and less than Nottingham Forest - yet sit above all of them.

The real reason for our resurgence? Eddie Howe.

An absolute coaching masterpiece from the Englishman has seen several of Newcastle’s faltering and average players turn into thriving world beaters.

There is no better example right now than Miguel Almiron. The Paraguay winger scored one goal in more than 40 games last year. This season he is one of the highest-scoring wingers in world football with seven goals to his name... more than Lionel Messi.

Credit to Howe for improving the players at his disposal, as well as the recruitment team for bargain buys such as Dan Burn and Nick Pope.