L﻿eeds boss Jesse Marsch says Arsenal have to be considered as title contenders after an outstanding start of nine wins from their opening 10 games.

T﻿he Gunners laid down a marker with a 3-2 victory over Liverpool last Sunday and Marsch knows his side face a difficult challenge at Elland Road this weekend.

"﻿I think [Mikel Arteta] is the most under-rated manager in the league," said Marsch. "He's done an incredible job.

"﻿The combination of the way they play and the clarity of their roles along with their individual quality has made them very difficult to deal with.

"﻿We know they're a good team with quality but we're calculated with our game plan. We know we have to be at our best against such an opponent.

"﻿My belief in this group is as strong as it's ever been."