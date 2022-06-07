Transfer news: City step up Saka pursuit
- Published
Manchester City have ramped up their interest in Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as they look to steal a march on Liverpool, who have also identified the 20-year-old England international as a future target. (Mail), external
Real Madrid could make a move for City forward Gabriel Jesus this summer. The 25-year-old is also a target for Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. (Sun), external
Elsewhere, Newcastle United's move for City centre-back Nathan Ake is proving difficult. (Telegraph - subscription required), external