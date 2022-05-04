This game won't finish 0-0

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Now I've written this, I think I've just forecast the final score. I'm sure Manchester City fans would snap your hands off for that result right now.

But, unless both sides misfire to next levels - Pep Guardiola did say that they can play badly and win, that's football - there's just no way this ends goalless.

Real Madrid have to score if they want to reach the final. In doing so, they may be exposed at the back and Manchester City can counter-attack with space - it's set up for a clever Kevin de Bruyne ball pass, no?

It could go basketball-style at some points and that would give the spectacle we'd enjoy, even if it's unpredictable and riddled with drama.

Sat in the Plaza Mayor this afternoon there was a great sense of occasion from Manchester City fans. A quiet confidence but unable to shake the 'typical city' tag.

It'll be a night for one player to make a big name for themselves - and BBC Radio Manchester will be live from the Santiago Bernabeu from 19:00 BST with all the build-up, followed by all the drama.