Seagulls stars toast 'best seasons of careers'

Getty Images

Brighton duo Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister both believe they had the "best seasons" of their careers in the Seagulls' 2021-22 campaign.

Netherlands defender Veltman was a near ever-present, playing 34 times as Brighton recorded their best top-flight finish of ninth place.

Veltman, 30, won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax and reached the Europa League final and Champions League semi-final with the Amsterdam club.

But he told Brighton's website: “This probably is my best season in terms of how I have played. The Premier League is the toughest competition in the world.

“It’s difficult to be consistent in the Premier League and I saw a lot of messages on my Instagram ‘that guy is so consistent, he’s always at least 7/10'."

Argentina midfielder Mac Allister, meanwhile, netted five times in 33 matches.

“It has been the best season of my career and I have improved on a lot of things, as a human being and as a footballer," Mac Allister said.

“I feel like a Premier League player now. But I always want to improve, I will keep working hard because it’s very important for me."