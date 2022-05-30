'Put it all in and Liverpool loves you'

Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool fans for turning out in their thousands for Sunday's parade less than 24 hours after their Champions League final defeat.

During the parade, he told LFC TV: "Lose the Champions League final the night before and the people arrive here in the mood they are. It is absolutely outstanding.

"This is the best club in the world. I don't care what people think. You have to plan these kind of things. I hoped we would find something like this, something incredible.

"Yes, we lost the last two trophies, but these people don't forget. They know exactly what shift the boys put in. It is such a boost for everything that will come.

"I am proud of these players but I am proud of these people - unbelievable.

"When you see the eyes of the people, it's incredible. You don't have to win, you just have to put all that you have in and the people of Liverpool love you."