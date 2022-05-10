Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "I don't think it is possible to win easy. They are a high-quality side. All the things they did put us under pressure.

"We have our situation and if you want to win an away game you have to open up spaces. They did really well and we needed time to get in the game and before we got in the game it was 1-1.

"I could not be more proud. It was a massive performance in the middle of May."

On Fabinho: "I think he will [be OK] but I do not know. We have to have a further assessment."