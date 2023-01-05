Ross County v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Ross County are winless in five league games (D1 L4), failing to score in their last three. The Staggies last went longer without scoring in the Scottish Premiership in December 2020 (run of five games).

A league-high 61% of Livingston’s Scottish Premiership goals this season have been scored in the first half (11/18). On the other hand, no side has conceded more goals in the second half of matches than Ross County (22, level with Hearts).

Livingston are winless in five league games (D3 L2), drawing their last two despite taking the lead each time. Indeed, only Aberdeen (17) have lost more points from winning positions in this season’s Premiership than the Lions (11, level with Ross County).